Mr. John Elliott Calvin, 101, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence in Houston, Mississippi. He was born in Houston, Mississippi on October 2, 1918 to James Ervin Calvin and Mollie Davis Calvin. Shortly after graduation from Houston High School, he moved to Washington, D.C., after acquiring a job with the Federal government. He worked and lived in the Washington area for nearly 50 years, retiring as an U.S. civilian employee in Washington, D.C., and retiring as an employee of Arlington County, Virginia. After retirement in 1989, he returned to his hometown to be closer to his brother, James Calvin, and two sisters, Mabel Calvin and Lynette Lewis, all of whom are now deceased. Mr. Calvin was a member and elder emeritus of Houston Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Craig Barnard and Pastor Don Locke officiating. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. and Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi. Mr. Calvin is survived by his two nephews, Edwin H. (Dess) Lewis of American Canyon, California and James Calvin (Nobleza) Lewis of Honolulu, Hawaii. Pallbearers will be Matt Atkinson, John Atkinson, Jimmy Smith, Andy Kimbrough, Eric Kimbrough, and Thomas Howell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Clemons and Larry Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Houston Presbyterian Church 224 West Washington Street Houston, Mississippi 38851 OR Concord Cemetery Fund 1794 County Road 405 Houston, Mississippi 38851 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
