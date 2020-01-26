Bettie Ruth Beaty Camp, 80, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home surrounded by family and friends at her residence. She was born September 25,1939 to the late J.T. and Rudell Beaty. Bettie retired from the banking business of over thirty years and also did the billing and book-keeping for Keownville Water Association since 1975 to present. Mrs. Camp was an avid gardener and had a love for gospel music. She had many opportunities to encourage others through her singing and playing of gospel music. Mrs. Bettie was a devoted Christian and loved to tell about the Lord and all of His works. She played organ for forty-six years with her daughter Sandra at church. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church for many years and recently became a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 28,2020 at 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with Reverend Don Wilson and Reverend Daniel Hathorne officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Curtis Sam Camp; one daughter, Sandra Jones (William); two grandsons, Chris Camp (Marlee), Brian Camp (Emilee) all of Dumas; one granddaughter, Summer Lauren Camp of Southlake, TX; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Maddie Camp of Dumas; one younger brother, Jerry Wayne Beaty (Linda) of Dumas; one sister in law Mary Beaty. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Thomas Gene Beaty. Visitation will be Monday, January 27,2020 from 4:00pm till 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Danny Cobb, Butch Cobb, Sammy Chism, Wade Chism, Don Evans and Leon Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be the Keownville Water Association Board Members, James Power and Kelly Roberts. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
