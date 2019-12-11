HATLEY -- Dathol Camp, 93, passed away Sunday, December 08, 2019, at Old Jefferson Community Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.