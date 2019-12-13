Mary Dathol Camp, 93, passed away at Old Jefferson Community Living Center in Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born on September 22, 1926, she and her brother, Joe Carl Ross were orphaned at a very early age after their mother, Carlee Gregory Ross died as a result of child birth and their father, Joe Ross, died from heart issues a short time later. She and her brother lived briefly with grandparents who also died before Dathol was 10 years old and then with aunts and uncles until she married Johnny Camp at the young age of 16. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before his death in 1994. Dathol worked at a variety of garment factories in the Amory area before an early retirement. She and Johnny were well known for their hospitality, especially for their fish and quail suppers and last minute invitations to friends to enjoy her delicious freshly baked cakes. For years, she took great delight in her work as a Ladybug at Christian Chapel where she and fellow Ladybug members met weekly to craft stuffed bears to bring to hospitalized children. After living in the Hatley community for over 85 years, she moved to Baton Rouge in 2013 to be close to her daughter. While living at Lake Sherwood Village Retirement Community, she made many new friends and enjoyed ringing choir bells, holiday and birthday parties, group singing and a variety of other social activities. Strong in her faith till the end, she was a lifetime member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ. Funeral services for Dathol will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bobby Cleveland and Sam Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Camp Faulkner (Gary "Butch") of Baton Rouge, LA; her brother, Joe Carl Ross of Birmingham; her daughter-in-law, Karon Camp of Fredricksburg, VA; grandchildren, Chris Camp (Milana), Sonya Pancione (Jon), Shawn Camp (Heidi), and Jason Faulkner (Diane); great grandchildren, Robert Camp, Alaina and Austin Christopher, Blaine, Kyle, and Ashley Lafin, Dominic and Gabrielle Pancione, Garrett and Isabella Camp, and Olivia and Ethan Faulkner; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnnie Camp; and her son, Johnny Ross Camp. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be the elders and deacons of Christian Chapel Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time for service. A special thanks is given to her caretakers, Carolyn Burns and Dee Stephenson for their care over the past months. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
