Murley Franklin Camp, 83, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his residence. Born on October 25, 1936, he was a son to Verlon and Eula Thompson Camp. Prior to his retirement, he worked for himself as a construction contractor and also working in maintenance at Rosewood Nursing Home and Community Hospice where he touched many lives. Murley enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to and attending gospel music events and making new friends. He was a Mason and loved his animals. Murley was married to Shirley Eastman and a member of Bigbee Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Justin Haynes and Bro. Kevin Merrit officiating. Burial will follow in the Haughton Memorial Park. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Camp; one son, Neal Camp (Amanda) of Tupelo; two daughters, Sara Lewis (Doug) of Amory and Patricia Box (Donald) of Amory; one sister, Joyce Umfress of Hatley; grandchildren, Richard Box, Candace Webb, Brooke Morris, April McCain, Mark Lewis, Keri Camp, and Megan Hughes; great grandchildren, Adeline Hughes, Bryson Lewis, Hudson Lewis, Logan McCain, Katie Webb, Jace Webb, Cali Box, Jennifer Chavis, and Hunter McCain; stepson, Keith Carnathan; stepdaughter, Ciney Bray; step grandchildren, Tiffany Cobb, Danielle Norwalk, Olivia Johnson, Amber Smith; and several step great grandchildren; and close friend, Johney Irvin. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Camp; one sister, Jean Weaver; the mother of his children, Doris Maxey Chaney; 2nd wife, Evelyn Inez Camp; and step daughter, Penny Hughes. Pallbearers will be Brad Stanford, Anthony Bird, David Carter, and Boyd Duncan. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com

