Nellie Afton Camp, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on December 27, 2019. Born on May 1, 1923, she was a daughter of William Robert and Josphine Derrick Gray. Nellie graduated from Nettleton High School in the 1940s. She married the love of her life, Dannie Camp, in August of 1946 and together they shared many years of precious memories. She was a loving homemaker who raised her family and devoted her life to the Lord. A faithful long-time member of Antioch Baptist Church in Becker, Nellie began dutifully reading her bible from beginning to end in 2004. A few weeks before her passing, she had finished her third read-through of the Holy Bible. Nellie was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star as well as Women's Auxiliary. Nellie loved spending time with her family and going out to eat. She was a servant of God and always put her family first. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, but the memories she shared will last forever. Nellie is survived by her daughter-in-law, Glenda Camp; sister, Jane Hoots; brothers, Clyde Gray, Ed Gray; grandchildren, Bobby Camp, Jr., Ritchie Camp, Caren Camp, Sharon Myatt; great-grandchildren, Bo Camp (Rebecca), Brandon Camp (Elyse), Madison Horton, Abbie Camp, Blake Summerford, Ryleigh Summerford, Taylor Harbin; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dannie Camp; son, Bobby Camp, Sr.; and brothers, Joe Gray, Billy Gray, and Kirk Gray. A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Monday, December 30, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Danny Burks and Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery in Becker. Pallbearers will include Ricky Camp, Jimmy Gray, Roger Gray, Ronnie Gray, Terry Gray, and Larry Adams. Honorary Pallbearers are members of the Eastern Star, members of Women's Auxiliary, and her nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday night from 5-8PM at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
