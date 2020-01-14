MANTACHIE -- Orville Eugene "Gene" Camp, 57, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 and Private at Stephens Cemetery.

