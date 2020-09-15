NEW ALBANY -- Cornelius Campbell, 68, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday September 19, 2020 Private Graveside at St Mary Cemetery New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Friday September 18, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel.

