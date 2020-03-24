Cozette Agnew Campbell, 100, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020 at her daughter's home in Baldwyn, MS. She was born November 24, 1919 in Lee county unto the late Willie Agnew and Jessie Marshall Richardson. At an early age she joined Mt. Nebo C.M. E.Church where she remained a faithful member until her health failed. She held many positions, Sunday School Teacher, assistant church secretary, member of the Senior Choir, Missionary Society's Card Ministry, a position she held since 1978 until very recently. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, words searches, and watching game shows. She was also a member of the Heroines of Jericho.
After graduating from high school, she attended Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Springs, Mississippi where she grauated in 1943 with a B.S. degree in Education. She was an educator for 30 plus years, retiring in 1982 from the Baldwyn School District.
She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Paul Campbell and to this union four children were born.
Cozette's memories will be cherished by children, Mary Inez Gamble, Brenda J. Tyes, Willie Floyd (Sandra) Campbell and Charles E. (Linda) Campbell: Honorary children: Janice (Willie) Chandler, Willie Paul Craig, Jannie Brown, and Edward Brown; 10 grandchildren; Anthony Davis, Sherrodd (Darryl) Wilson, Chasisity (Kevin) Tate, Natasha (Lamar) Anderson, Rod Campbell, Shanta (Jonathan) McKinney, Bryant (Karrye) Tynes, Brad (Kayla) Campbell, Tarmarkis Turner and Whitney Chandler. Host of great-grandchildren: niece, Matilda Easley. Visitation for immediate family only Wednesday, March 25, 2020 3-5 p.m. and funeral service Thursday at 11:00 A.M. for immediate family only at Agnew & Sons Funeral Chapel in Baldwyn. The Agnew & Sons Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Campell family at www.agnewandsons.com.
