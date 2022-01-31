David L. Campbell, age 77 died Saturday, January 29, 2022, due to a brief illness of COVID19. He was born February 24, 1944 to Christine and William Campbell. A 1962 graduate of Tupelo High School, he furthered his education at Mississippi State University. He worked many years for Sears and Roebuck Company as the auto service department manager. He also owned and operated a lawn service. David leaves behind a daughter, Angel Copeland (David) of Enterprise; his son, Tad Campbell (Laura of Meridian; sisters, Louise Legate of Houston, Texas, Margaret Stanford of Tupelo, and Gloria Jean Marlin (Ralph) of Mantachie; a step-son, Ray Parker of Tupelo; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Joyce; his brother, William Earl "Sonny" Campbell Jr.; a sister, Betty Jo Straily; a niece, Lisa; two step-sons, Jett and Ricky Parker; and brothers-in-law, James Stanford and Carl Legate. The family honored David's memory with a graveside service for family and friends at 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at Fawn Grove Community Cemetery with his nephew, Steve Nichols officiating. There was no public visitation due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Fawn Grove Community Cemetery Fund, 1333 Fawn Grove Church Road, Mantachie MS 38855. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguefuneralhome.com.
