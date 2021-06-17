Elizabeth Ann Gray Campbell, 79, resident of Walnut, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her daughter's residence in Olive Branch. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Campbell will be at 11 AM Saturday, June 19 at Oakland Baptist Church near Walnut with Bro. Don Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Campbell was born June 17, 1941 in Gift, TN, the daughter of the late Albert Lee and Margaret Elizabeth Craig Gray and was a graduate of Covington High School in Tennessee. After graduation she moved to Florida, saved her money and continued her education at Memphis Beauty School. In earlier years, she was employed as a beautician with The Beauty Box in Tennessee and later, employed in the area manufacturing industry. On June 30, 1963 she married her beloved husband, Elbert Duwayne Campbell who preceded her in death on November 24, 2007. A member of Oakland Baptist Church, Mrs. Campbell was a godly woman who put her strong faith in all she did. She loved her family and set an example for her children and grandchildren. She leaves a legacy to her family of God's amazing love and grace. Mrs. Campbell will be remembered for her talents of knitting, crocheting and her"green thumb" with plants and gardening. She was an excellent cook and excelled at baking, especially making her delicious pastries. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother she will be deeply missed. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM Saturday, June 19 at Oakland Baptist Church. Memories will continue to be shared by her daughter, Patricia Dollar (Marty) of Olive Branch, two grandchildren, Melissa Dollar- Williams (William) and Michael Dollar, both of Olive Branch, two sisters, Mary Helen Bednar (Ken) of St Jacob, IL and Virginia Lee Prezler of Memphis, two brothers, Barry Loyd Gray (Barbara) of Covington, TN and William Thomas Gray of Olive Branch. In addition to her husband of 44 years, she is also preceded in death by a son, John Duwayne Campbell The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Campbell family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
