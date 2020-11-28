Mary Kay Mercer Campbell, 76, passed away at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. She was born on October 28, 1944 on the beautiful farm that would become her lifetime home. She was the third child born to Mary Junie Waldon Mercer and William Alvie Mercer in Falkner, MS. She grew to love the land and all the animals that lived on it, especially the horses that she learned to ride at an early age. She also loved the Jersey Cows and Calves that she raised and showed in the Dairy Shows at the county fairs in the state. She was known for her big smile and curly hair. As a teenager she had many friends from the neighborhood. She was a graduate of Falkner High School and Northeast Mississippi Community College with a degree in Registered Nursing. She loved nursing and her patients that she had the privilege of caring for. She became disabled in 2015 and fought a long and difficult battle with cancer. She left this world on November 25, 2020 to join her loved ones in heaven. She was a life long member of the Falkner United Methodist Church. Services will be Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Whitten officiating. Burial will follow in Pogue Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 2020, from 11:00 AM until service at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Mary Kay is survived by her much loved husband and faithful caregiver, Hulon Campbell, who fought tirelessly year after year to care for her. She is also survived by her son, Kenny Graves(Sharon), two daughter: Deena Smith (Tay) and Cindi Mauney (Keith), two step-daughters: Anita Campbell and Tracy Richardson (Nicky); one sister and caregiver Linda Henry, one brother: Jimmy Mercer; thirteen grand children; nineteen great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws, Joanne Grantham, Winona Singleton (Tom); two God sons: Dewayne Gaillard and Jason Stewart, and a special cousin Donna Newby. She was preceded in death by her parents, a stepson Johnny Campbell, brother-in-law: James Henry, sister-in-law: Marzell Mercer, and a stepgrandson Justin Smith. Pallbearers will be Keith Henry, Greg Henry, Stacy Henry, Corey Henry, Dewayne Gaillard, Chase Tidmore. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the 1960 Class of Central High School in Bolivar, Tennessee. Expressions of sympathy, for the Campbell Family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.