Pat Arnold Campbell, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, T.S. and Carl Arnold, one brother, John Thomas Arnold, one sister, Rachael Biffle, and one son, Darrell Campbell. She is survived by her sons Johnny Campbell (Ann), Thom Campbell, daughters Libby Lee (David), Carolyn Campbell (Danny Brown), Carla Terry (Joe) and Kay Tackitt (Steve). She had eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Pat was fondly known as 'Mama Pat' by family and friends. She was a member of Algoma Methodist Church. She was an avid gardener and jelly maker. She worked for years as a dental assistant to Dr. Ken Nester and as a library aid at South Pontotoc High School. A special thanks to the staff of Sanctuary Hospice. The family will have a graveside service at 3 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Arnold/Campbell Family Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Algoma Methodist Church or Sanctuary Hospice.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.