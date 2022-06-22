Patricia Ann Campbell, 48, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Methodist Healthcare in Olive Branch, MS. Services will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at New Dimension Salt & Light Church, 565 Neely Ave., Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 1, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at New Community Church, 230 N. Memphis St., Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Bell Grove M.B. Church, 1799 Tyro Rd., Holly Springs, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements..

