Patricia Ann Campbell, 48, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Methodist Healthcare in Olive Branch, MS. Services will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at New Dimension Salt & Light Church, 565 Neely Ave., Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 1, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at New Community Church, 230 N. Memphis St., Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Bell Grove M.B. Church, 1799 Tyro Rd., Holly Springs, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements..
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.