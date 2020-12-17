Roger Dale Campbell born August 10, 1951, went to meet his heavenly the morning of Thursday, December 17, 2020. We are blessed by the assurance that he is celebrating in heaven with those he loved who preceded him in death; his parents, Billie Vern and Luna Hugh Eaton Campell; faternal grandparents George Cleveland "G.C." and Jesse Bell Nabors Campbell; maternal, Grady Everett and Lennie Effie Wallis Eaton; and his beloved wife Beatrice "Bea" Garrett Campbell (Bea Bea). Roger spent his entire life devoted to his family business. Farming was a passion. As a farmer he liked to say "I've made 53 crops." During his time farming, Roger worked daily side by side his brothers Tony and Mike along with their daddy. Roger was innovative and hard working. His optimism, dedication, and sense of humor was contagious. Roger had many many friends throughout the farming community. He and his partners were strong advocates of the boll weevil eradication project. Roger also recognized early on that in order for Campbell Farms to survive and thrive they had to diversify and implement farming practices that were as environmentally friendly as possible. Roger leaves behind his three daughters, Lori Ann (Gregg) Tucker, Kimberly Michelle (James) Hamm, Amy Dawn(Sam) Michael. He also leaves behind 7 Grandchildren, Devin Tucker Mitchell (Drew),Maddie Tucker, Lexie Hamm Powell (Bonner), Jack Riley Hamm, Easton Michael, Meg Bailee Michael and Georgia Kate Michael; Great-grand daughter, Luna Claire Mitchell. Also, surviving Roger was Tony Evertt (Debra) Campbell, Mary Ann (Jerry) Lindley and Billie Mike (Susan) Campbell. Pallbearers will be George McMullen, Billy Tabler, Rusty Crowe, Jason Scruggs, Justin "Dough Boy' Michael, Kevin Letson, Eric Scott, Brent Kitchens, Bill Spain. Honorary pallbearers will be David Bennett, Billy Davis, Jack Hancock, Billy Hancock, David Griffin, Kenneth Hood and men from Agnew's Breakfast Round Table. Visitation will be at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Saturday December 19, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Acy Barber and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in East Mt. Zion Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
