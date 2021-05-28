Wanda Campbell, 65, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Booneville, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel . Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Iuka, MS.

