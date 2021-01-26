Guy Mitchell Campbell, 69, resident of Fulton, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021 at he residence following an extended illness. A private family service is planned with burial in the Gilvo Cemetery in Lee County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Guy was born March 26, 1951 in Saltillo, the son of the late Walter and Marzel Campbell. He received his education in the Lee County Public School System and was employed at a supervisor for Gibson Containers in Tupelo before retiring. Survivors include one daughter, Sabrina Smith of Jonesboro, IL, one son, Guy Terry Campbell (Miracle) of the Biggersville Community, two grandchildren, one great granddaughter and mother of his children, Janet Rhynes (Larry). The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
