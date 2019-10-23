On Saturday afternoon October 19, 2019, Deborah "Debbie" King Canada, 62, resident of Myrtle, died unexpectedly of natural causes at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. Services celebrating the life of Debbie will be at 2 PM Friday, October 25 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Burial will be private. Debbie was born April 18, 1957 in Collierville, TN and is the daughter of Daphine Burnett Humble of Myrtle and the late Denzil Franklin King. She received her education at Bartlett High School and was married February 8, 1980 to her beloved husband of 40 years, Ronald L. Canada who survives. A Christian and homemaker throughout her life, Debbie was employed in earlier years as a graphic artist in the Memphis area. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family that she loved dearly and her much adored granddaughter. Listening to country music and playing video games were favorite pastimes. Visitation will be Friday, October 25 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000 Debbie's memory will also be shared by her children, Sandra Jones of Memphis and Ronald Louis Canada, Jr. of Bartlett, TN, two sisters, Sandra Byars of Mason, TN and Linda High of Brighton, TN and one beautiful granddaughter, Callie Rayne Jones of Millington, TN. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Debbie's family and nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
