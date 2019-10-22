UNION / TIPPAH COUNTIES -- Deborah Diane King Canada, 62, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, October 25 at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead.. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
