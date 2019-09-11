Bessie Rebecca Sebring Cannon, 86, resident of the Campground Community near Walnut, passed away Tuesday morning September 10, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Cannon will be at 1 Pm Thursday September 12 at Community Pentecostal Church in Walnut. Bro. Titus Mathis and Bro. Ronald Wilbanks will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Cannon was born March 19, 1933 in Alcorn County, the daughter of the late Will and Myrtle Eubanks Sebring. She was a graduate of the Alcorn County Public School System and was married April 5, 1950 to her beloved husband, Floyd G. Cannon, well known area timberman and growing watermelons, who preceded her in death on September 23, 2018. A member of Community Pentecostal Church, Mrs. Cannon was employed with the McGregor Corporation in Walnut for 20 years before retiring. Mrs. Cannon will be remembered for her love of farm life which included gardening, growing moon and star watermelons and tomatoes, cows and horses. Cooking, planting flowers, spoiling her husband and sharing quality time with her family, especially her granddaughter were favorite pastimes. Visitation for Mrs. Floyd will be today from 11 AM to 1 PM at Community Pentecostal Church. Memories will be cherished by her son William Cannon (Patsy) of Corinth, granddaughter, Ashley Smith (Dusty), a great granddaughter, Hallie Kate Smith and two sisters, Doris Sebring of Hernando and Martha Buesehen (Bill) of Iuka. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Padie Kelley, Nellie Fondren and Maudie Austin and three brothers, Larry, Jack and Jerry Sebring. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cannon family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
