LITHONIA GA FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY, MS -- Eldora Cannon, 87, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home in Lithonia. Services will be on Saturday August 29, 2020 private at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday August 28, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

