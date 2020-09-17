HICKORY FLAT, MS -- Linda Faye Cannon, 71, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Saturday 5-8 PM.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.