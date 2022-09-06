Bette Ruth Cantrell, age 87 passed from her earthly home into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 5, 2022 after a long and courageous battle. Bette was born June 21, 1935 in Phillipsburg, Kansas to Lyle and Ida Hodge Fogleman. She worked as an office manager in the mobile home sales and rental business for many years. Bette enjoyed gardening, cooking, and playing cards. Her greatest joy came from the time spent with her family. She lived a full life and never met a stranger. Her ability to love was her greatest attribute. Bette leaves behind her true love, her husband of 39 years, Royce Cantrell of Verona; three children, Kirk Howell (Becca) of Fayetteville, Tennessee, Shelli Sykes of Okolona, and Staci Bridges of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Keeli Barnett (Michael), Katie Murphey, and Ryan Bridges; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Donald Fogleman; and a sister, Mildred Bradley. A celebration of Bette's life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Andrew Ledbetter officiating. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Scott Hutcheson, Adam Hutcheson, Ryan Bridges, Kirk Howell and Randy Cantrell. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
