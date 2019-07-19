Betty A. Cantrell, 74, died early in the morning, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Amory, MS, she was born on July 31, 1944 to the late Alfred and Velma Holcomb Carruth. Mrs. Cantrell attended Hatley High School and ICC Tupelo. She married James C. Cantrell on March 1, 1960, who has gone on before her, but now they are together once more. She was a retired nurse working for Gilmore Memorial in Amory, MS for over 20 years. She was an active member of Amory First Freewill Baptist Church. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, and amazing caregiver. She loved to travel and spend time with her children and grandchildren. Betty's relationship with her husband was an inspiration to all who knew them. They had celebrated over 50 years of marriage before his passing. She will be remembered for her love for family, a grandmother with a big heart, and her caring personality as a nurse. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Woods of Aberdeen, her sons, Lt Col James A. Cantrell of Huntsville, AL and Dr. Gary D. Cantrell of Cedar City, UT; son-in-law, Keith Woods; daughter-in-law, Shelley Cantrell; grandchildren, Andrea Wright (Chuck), Jerren Woods (Haley), and Cody Woods (Lauren), Kaitlyn, Joshua and Claire Cantrell; great-grandchildren, Xander and Xavier Wright, Bexley, Mary Ella, and Connor Woods; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James "J.A." and Johnny Carruth. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, July 21, 2019, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory with Bro. Dale Funderburg officiating. Burial will be a private service in Haughton Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chuck Wright, Jerren Woods, Cody Woods, Joshua Cantrell, Joey Knight, and Andy Carruth. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Carruth and Patrick Box. Visitation will be at the funeral home, Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 5-8 pm and the body will lie in state, on Sunday, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory from 1:00 PM until the service time. Memories and condolences with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
88°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 19, 2019 @ 6:18 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.