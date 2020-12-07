Clara Nell Cantrell, 91, passed away on December 06, 2020 at the NMMC. She retired from Super Sagless Corp. She loved to work puzzles, sing hymns and go to church. She was a member of Beulah Primitive Baptist in Saltillo. Graveside services will be Tuesday, December 08, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. at Beulah Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Lester officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Patricia Cantrell of Mantachie; sisters Dianne Crafton (Bud) of Saltillo and Peggy Walden (John) of Houston, MS; brother Gerald Bishop (Faye) of Saltillo; grandchildren Michael Brent Cantrell and William Jody Cantrell (Keisha) all of Saltillo; (4) great-grandchildren Samantha Parker (Justin Webb), Rebecca Chappel (Hunter), Dominick Cantrell and Alayna Cantrell; a great-great-grandson Noah Dean Webb is expected in February 2021; and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Neal and Annie White Bishop; husband Preston Cantrell and a son William Christopher Cantrell. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
