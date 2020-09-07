Dudley Earl Cantrell, 66, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Dudley was born on October 25, 1953 in Amory to the late Howard and Helen Harmon Cantrell. An Amory High school graduate of 1972, he was a star football player, taking great pride in holding his end of the line with his other teammates. He was most definitely a team player and he exemplified this in every area of his life. For Dudley, it was never about himself, but always about others. On February 20, 1981 he married Brenda Sanders. There was a day that Dudley heard the Gospel message of Jesus Christ and on that day, he committed himself unto the Lord. He served for many years at Becker Baptist church, driving the church bus picking up kids, cooking breakfast for the brotherhood and using his God given talent, singing. No matter which way life went for Dudley, he always had a song in his heart and used this to encourage all he would come in contact with. He lived his life looking forward to going to the Promised Land but there were 160+ acres in Becker Bottom that he considered heaven on earth. He loved the simplicity of working on his place, hunting and sharing the joy of hunting with others in the Bottom. He found great joy, peace and solitude while on his favorite John Deere Tractor in the Bottom. A devoted and trusted employee of the MCEPA for over 35 years, Dudley set the standard for all who will follow his footsteps at the MCEPA. His favorite saying was "its just another day at the EPA!" While resting in his chair, he enjoyed watching the Braves play baseball. A people person to say the least, words will never adequately describe the impact he had on others and the legacy he will leave behind. Above all, Dudley loved and adored his family. He was his grandchildren's number 1 fan in life. A true leader, he instilled in them the values he learned during his life. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Cantrell, Amory; daughters, Amber Vanvolsen (Joe) Ontario, Canada and Lori Edwards (Wayne), Amory; son, Bryan Fooshee (Brandy), Brandon, MS; grandchildren, Halee Pannell, Stone Hunter, Paxton Vanvolsen, Peyton Vanvolsen, Neely Vanvolsen, Reese Vanvolsen, Ella Fooshee and Lillie Ann Fooshee; great grandchildren, Preslee and Andee Kate Pannell; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Fogel; brothers, Hank and Mickey Cantrell. Funeral services will be held at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 9 at 1 PM with Bro. Eric Keeton and Bro. Jason Green officiating. Pallbearers will be Bryan Fooshee, Stone Hunter, Paxton Vanvolsen, Luke Pannell, Brad Sanders, Jeff Gilmore, Jonathan Clouse and Nick Webb. Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Rowland and the Monroe County Electric Power Association Employees. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 5-8 PM. Everyone is encouraged to follow the required national and state Covid 19 social distancing guidelines. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
