AMORY -- KENNETH PAUL CANTRELL, 66, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2020, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on was Wed, Apr 15th at the Greenbriar Cemetery at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center - Tupelo. (associatedfuneral.com).

