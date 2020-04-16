AMORY -- KENNETH PAUL CANTRELL, 66, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at North MS Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wed. April 15, 2020 at the Greenbriar Cemetery. Visitation will be on same day & time. He was the Brother of Cecil & Jerry Cantrell, Mary Bryson & Linda Sue Sneed Burial will follow at Greenbriar Cemetery at Becker.

