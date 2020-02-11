Mr. Steve Allen Cantrell, age 56, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at home after a brief illness. He was born in Waukegan, Illinois on July 24, 1963 to Billy Cantrell and Virginia Dickson Cantrell. Steve was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School. He was employed at the Tupelo Country Club for many years. He enjoyed going to the casino with special friends from Nashville, TN, Eleanor Whitworth and spending time with family. Steve is survived by his mother, Virginia Cantrell; one brother, Larry Cantrell (Donna); two sisters, Barbara Sisk (Sam) and Dawn Enis; special niece Amy Burdine and special nephew, Michael Loague. He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Cantrell; sister, Carol Timms, and niece Brenda Carter. A memorial service celebrating Steve's life will be held at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
