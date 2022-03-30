Virginia Rae Dickson Cantrell, a quiet, gentle soul, departed this life reuniting with her loved ones and meeting her Creator from her granddaughter's residence in Caledonia, MS. after a brief illness. She was 84. Virginia was born on Nov. 16, 1937 in Gurnee, Illinois to the late Ermal Dickson and Jeanette Thompson Dickson Tideman. She grew up there and married Billy Cantrell on Dec. 30, 1955. They made their home in the Hopewell-Keys area of Itawamba Co. in l969 where she lived until about 6 months ago when she moved to Caledonia to be with her nurse granddaughter, Amy. Virginia and Billy were blessed with 5 children and raised a granddaughter as well. A stay at home Mom until her children were grown, she worked as a seamstress in the Garment industry many years and completed her employment with Super Sagless working there 10 years before retirement. A master seamstress, Virginia loved her country home, the outdoors, watching game shows, socializing at the gaming resorts and watching football being an avid fan of Notre Dame and the Tennessee Titans. She was a big fan of Tony Bennett and was proud of her Irish/ Scottish ancestry. Family was primary to her and she loved her children and all the grands. A graveside service celebrating her life will take place at 11 AM Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Keys Cemetery on Hopewell-Keys Road in Itawamba County with her nephew, Rev. Randy Sakach officiating. Burial will follow in the Cantrell family plot there. The family will receive friends prior to and after the service. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Barbara Sisk (Sam) of Old Union and Larry Cantrell (Donna) of Pensacola, Fla. her grandchildren; Amy Burdine (Kelvin), Andrew Sisk, Daniel Sisk, Sonya Cantrell, Michael Cantrell, Barbara Cantrell, Michael Loague (Kelly); 11 great grandchildren and 11 great great-great grandchildren; 3 sisters, DeeDee Simms, Corkie Welch and Kathy Dickson; two brothers, Roy Dickson and Carl Dickson. Well acquainted with loss, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ermal and Jeanette; her husband, Billy on July 14, l997; her children, Carol Timms on July 18, 2018 , Steve Cantrell on Feb. 9, 2020 and Dawn on June 8, 2021, a granddaughter she raised, Brenda Carter on Jan 24, 1999; two brothers Sonny and Tim Dickson and Three Sisters, Peggy Myers, Janice Sasher and Ellen Colbert. Memorials may be made to Baptist Hospital Golden Triangle Hospice Program, 2309 Bluecutt Road, B, Columbus, MS. 39705. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
