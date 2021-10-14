On Monday evening, October 11, 2021, James Hoke Cappleman, 83, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at Jackson University Hospital in Jackson, MS. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Cappleman will be at 11 AM Friday, October 15 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Cody Matlock and Bro. Robby Rowland officiating. Burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery near Ripley. Mr. Cappleman was born November 1, 1937 in Bruce, MS, the son of the late Will M. and Arkie May Hodges Cappleman. He was a graduate of Buena Vista High School and was married January 26, 1963 to his beloved wife, Frances Hodges Cappleman who survives. For 20 years, he was a valued employee of the manufacturing industry that included Piper Impact and Master-Built before retiring. He was currently employed as a barber with City Barber Shop. A Christian, Mr. Cappleman will be remembered as a "people person" and "entertainer". There was nothing he liked better than an interesting conversation with a good (or new) friend. He could have an engaging conversation with anyone. A hard worker throughout his life, Mr. Cappleman was a devoted husband, father , brother and grandfather. Hobbies included working in his yard, reading current events and admiring old cars. Visitation will continue today from 8 AM to service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 58 years, memories will be shared by one daughter, Dawn Oliger of Mountain Home, AR, three sons, Jim Cappleman of Ripley, Pat Cappleman (Amy) of Mantachie, MS and Chris Cappleman (Kim) of Saltillo, MS, one brother, Wayne Cappleman of Kansas and five grandchildren, Rebekah Harris (Randy), Lauren and Joanna Oliger, Beth and Megan Cappleman. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jewel Frances Cappleman and Blanch Shelton and six brothers, Dallas, Victor, Harold, Bonnie , Billy and Wade Cappleman. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Cappleman family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
