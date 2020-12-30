Blue Springs—Connie Frances Capps, 63, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Tupelo on April 19, 1957 to Charles and Merrill Mills Hodges. Connie worked as a custom upholstery seamstress for many years before her health began to fail. She loved being outdoors, gardening, fishing and taking care of her many plants and flowers. She also enjoyed watching the humming birds who visited her yard regularly. Her greatest joy came from sharing time with her family, especially the grandchildren. Connie is survived by her husband, Craig Capps of Blue Springs; children, Ben Hodges of Austin, Texas, Betsy Roberts (Anthony) of Pontotoc, and Maggie Flanagan of Doniphan, Missouri; grandchildren, Christina Wood, Sam Bethany and Gabriel Roberts, and Elle, Charles and Annabelle Flanagan, and Kylee Lane Floyd; great-grandson, Jacob Allen; and two sisters, Faye Pickering of Tullahoma, Tenn. and Bettye Jones of Murfreesboro, Tenn. A memorial service will be held at a later date. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
