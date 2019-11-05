ABERDEEN -- Jimmy Harold Capps, 71, passed away Sunday, November 03, 2019, at his residence in Monroe County, Ms. Services will be on Thursday 11/7/2019 at 2:00 PM at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on 11:00 AM until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel, Aberdeen. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.