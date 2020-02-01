John G. Capps, 74, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family in Tupelo after a long illness. He was born August 21, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late J. B. and Carol Capps. He graduated from Ware County High School in Waycross, Georgia in 1963. He then served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 until 1967. After his time in the service, he went on to graduate from Georgia State University in 1980 with a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration. He loved his children and grand-children and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved golf and riding his motorcycles, he had a quick wit, and he never met a stranger. Services will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday February 2, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bishops Gerald Patterson, Sr. officiating. Burial will be at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday February 2, 2020 until service time at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Survivors include his children, John D. Capps and his wife, Jennifer of Tupelo, Jacqueline Hodges and her husband, Caleb of Olive Branch, Andrew Capps and his wife, Courtney of Meridian; six grandchildren; one sister, Kathy Griffis of Rockingham, North Carolina; and one brother, Larry Capps of Waycross, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Capps; mother, Carol Capps and father, J.B. Capps. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
