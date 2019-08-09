Carden, Ann

Jupiter, Florida - Ann Massey Carden, 75, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at West Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born April 10, 1944 to Dorothy Paris Massey and James Oliver Massey. She married her childhood sweetheart, Lloyd E “Gene” Carden on June 11, 1966 and was married for 46 years until his passing in 2012. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Rome, GA and attended services at The Orchard – Tupelo until moving to Jupiter, FL. She graduated from Shorter College in Rome, GA and worked several jobs in insurance and real estate while raising 2 daughters, Jody Lehman (Tupelo) and Amy Carden (Jupiter). She loved to travel, play golf, and enjoy a nice glass of wine.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jody Carden Lehman (Bobby) and Amy Carden (Will); brother, Michael Massey (Ellen); brothers-in-law, Gary Carden (Lynn), Carlton Carden (Joy), and sister-in-law Neva Carden Clark (Jim); cousin, O.C. Lam (Tonya); granddaughters Paris Lehman, Zephyr Mae Smith and Pierce Lehman; grandson, Carden Lehman; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Friends and Family.
She is preceded in death by her parents James O Massey and Dorothy P Massey; husband, Lloyd E Carden.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
