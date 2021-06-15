Pauline Cardwell, 93, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at Spring Hill Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church also Saturday from 9:00 am until service time.

