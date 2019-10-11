One of Okolona's most beloved citizens and matriarchs, Betty Sue Williams Carlisle, at age 86, went to Glory on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 and rejoined her family in that unbroken circle of eternity. Born in Chickasaw Co. on Dec. 10, l932 to the late Luther M. Williams and Ruby Shipman Sanders Williams, Betty Sue grew up in Okolona where she graduated from Okolona High School in l952. She married Charles "Buck" Carlisle, Sr. on Aug. 31, 1952 and, to this union was born 4 children, Chuck, Pat, John David, and Susan Anne. Betty Sue returned to Okolona High School as school secretary and retired from there. She was revered by students, administration, faculty, and families as one of the most spirited souls in the Okolona High family. Betty Sue loved good conversation and fellowship, literally doted over her entire family especially her grandchildren. A master cook and baker, Betty Sue was known far and wide as a giving, caring soul. Her dishes brought much delight to friends and families who needed uplifting. Always dressed to the 9's, her contagious personality and loving heart endeared her to so many. She loved being an artist, a community enthusiast and traveling and taking cruises with Buck. Betty Sue was a devout United Methodist and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Okolona where she participated in all their ministries until her health failed. Betty Sue was a member of the Eastern Star. She spent the last 25 years in a "labor of love" taking care of her son, John David. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, October 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Okolona with Bro. Jimmy Bryan and Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Burial will follow in the Carlisle Family Plot at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona. Visitation will be from 4 PM - 7 PM today (Sat.) at Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel, which is honored to be serving the family. Betty Sue leaves behind three children, Pat Carlisle Forrester and her husband, Bill of Oxford; Susan Anne Carlisle Edwards and her husband, Mike of Okolona, and John David Carlisle of Amory; a daughter- in- law, Wanda Carol Carlisle Sweeney and her husband, Doug; 7 grandchildren whom all loved Nana, Carlisle Forrester, Stephanie Carlisle, Robbie Schaefer, Cole Edwards (Cailon), Mary Michael Edwards, Clark Carlisle (Caroline), and Joel Forrester; one sister, Valerie Reifers and husband, Tommy of Greenwood; and her sisters-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and her extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Buck, who died on September 28, 2007, her son, Chuck, who died April 19, 2008, and siblings, Laverne Williams, Son Williams, and Ron Williams. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 436, Okolona, MS 38860. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
