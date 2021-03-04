76, passed away on Tues., March 2, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Jeanie Mae Carlisle was born to Lee Ernest Adair and Clintary Fuller Adair on May 18, 1944 in Monroe Co. Jeannie Mae Carlisle is survived by two sisters; Thelma Adair of Okolona and Annie Riley of Wisconsin. Three brothers; Erskin Adair of Okolona, Hershel Adair of Okolona and Morgan Adair (June) of San Antonio, TX. The visitation will be Sat., March 6, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Sun., March 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Darden Chapel MBC Cemetery with Pastor Anthony Simmons officiating. Please continue to social distance. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.