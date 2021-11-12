Amory - Norene Reeves Carlisle, 99, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Born on December 24, 1921, in Smithville, MS, she was the daughter of the late Willie Jefferson and Martha Clara Scott Reeves. Norene grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Amory High School. She was a dedicated bookkeeper for several businesses during her lifetime which included the City of Amory (Deputy Clerk), Gilmore Puckett Lumber Company, F.S. Reeves Lumber Company, Rowan Hardware, Lann and Stockton Hardware, and Amory Federal Savings and Loan. On January 5, 1946, she married her prince charming, the late James Coleman Carlisle. Together, they were blessed with two daughters. Norene was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Amory. If you were to ask her what her greatest enjoyment in life was, she replied "my family". Norene is survived by two daughters, Jeannine C. Riley (Mack) of Young Harris, GA and Suzanne C. Mobley (Ricky) of Becker; four grandchildren, James M. Riley (Paula) of Cumming, GA, John C. Riley (April) of Naples, FL, Patrick C. Riley (Adrienne) of Huntsville, AL, and Brian C. Mobley (Amy) of Becker; six great grandchildren, Andrew Riley, Jacob Mobley, Jack Riley, Ella Riley, Drew Mobley, Noah Riley; several nieces and nephews, William "Red" Reeves, George Wayne "Doc" Reeves, Clara R. Donaldson, Cathy R. Stanley, Ray Reeves, Russell Reeves, Carolyn R. Fondren, Martha Reeves. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine and Ruth Reeves; three brothers, Willie Neal Reeves, Floyd S. Reeves, Sr., and Jeff Carroll Reeves; six nephews, Bobby Neal Reeves, Floyd Scott "Sonny" Reeves, Jr., Daniel E. Reeves, Gary Reeves, James D." Don" Reeves, & Edwin C. Reeves. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Masonic Cemetery with Bro. Allen Simpson officiating.Pallbearers will be her grandsons, James, John, Patrick, Brian, Andrew, Jacob, Jack, Drew, & Noah. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 12 Noon until 1:45 p.m. at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to First Baptist Church, 303 First Ave., Amory, MS 38821.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.