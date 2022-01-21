Edith Hardy Carlock, 92, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Creekside Assisted Living in Saltillo. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music, and tending to her flowers and garden. She loved going to church and spending time with her family. She was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Tim Green officiating and assisting him will be Bro Ronnie Hill and Bro. Bill Smith. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Guntown. She is survived by her children, Barbara Morgan of Saltillo, Peggy Smith (Dodlar) of Saltillo, Nancy Carlock of Saltillo, Donna McGill (Mickey) of Guntown, Debbie Hill (Ronnie) of Mantachie and Steve Carlock (Rhonda) of Saltillo; brothers, Billy Hardy (Hazel) of Baldwyn and James Hardy (Betty) of Tupelo; grandchildren, Bill Smith (Wendy) of Saltillo, Shannon McGill (Michele) of Huntsville, AL, Jamie McGill (Michelle), Amy Hernandez (John) of Tupelo, Jeremy Carlock, Beth Allen (Eric) of Birmingham, AL, Heather Grissom (Jason) of Mantachie, Adam Hill (Amy)of Auburn community and Katie Young (Tyler) of Saltillo; Great-grandchildren Caleb and Kylie Pappa, Jordan (Farris) and Hardy Smith, Cade, Sydney and Charlie Allen, Emma and Callie McGill, Jaycee (Cody) Vick, Ellie and Miles Carlock, Tatum and Landry Young, Loden and Abby Grissom, Eli and Avery Hill; great-great-grandson, Elijah McGill; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Miles Carlock; parents, Troy and Lillie Melton Hardy; son-in-law, Tim Morgan; great-grandchild, Kassadee McGill; son-in-law, Tim Morgan. Her grandsons will serve as her pallbearers. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 until service time at 3:00 p. m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Pleasant Valley Cemetery fund. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
