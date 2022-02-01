Robert Mitchell Carnal, 88, passed away January 31, 2022, at the Mississippi State Veteran's Home in Oxford, Ms. He was born in Booneville, MS, on June 13, 1933, to William Oliver and Virginia Mitchell Carnal. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church in Burnsville, MS. He enjoyed sports, especially football and the Ole Miss Rebels. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, February 5, at 11:00 A.M. at the Booneville Cemetery, officiated by Reverend Dan Rupert. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Robert is survived by his sister, Peggy Robinson and his sister-in-law, Margaret Carnal. He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Lambert Carnal, his brother, William H. Carnal, and his parents. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.

