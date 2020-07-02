Cody Allen Carnathan, 29, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born February 5, 1991 to Jeffery Allen Carnathan and Julianne White. Cody was a student at Itawamba Community College, studying electrical engineering and worked as an independent contractor. He enjoyed fishing with his son, skateboarding, and spending time with family and friends. Cody leaves behind his son, Asa Allen Carnathan; his parents, Julianne White and Jeff Carnathan; his grandmothers, Sue Carnathan and Virginia White; his grandfather, Jimmy White; the mother of his child, Cindy Carnathan; his aunt, Tammy Jeffreys (John Mark); his uncle, Jamie White; and a host of cousins and extended family members. A graveside service celebrating Cody's life will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Auburn Cemetery in Tupelo. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. In compliance with the City of Tupelo's ordinance, we kindly ask that friends and family wear masks at all times inside the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Alan Hood, Billy McLarty, Cory Eastman, Kenny Umfress, Cameron White, and Noble Hale. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
