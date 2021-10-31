Jackie Edward Carnathan, 69, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born April 13, 1952, in Tupelo, to Bernard and Alma Yielding Carnathan, Sr. He was ordained as a minister in 1975, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, where he served for one year. He has been a member of Norris Chapel Baptist Church the past 54 years, where he taught Sunday School. He was retired from Itawamba County, where he was a truck driver for the Sanitation Department. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a member of the NASCAR Hall Of Fame. His favorite driver was Kevin Harvick. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Michael Taylor and Bro. Ronnie Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Carol Thomas Carnathan; one son, Jimmy Plaxico (Brandi) of Tupelo; two daughters, Serena Wilson (Shane) of Mantachie, and Brandy Auret (Justin) of Memphis, TN; one brother, Jerry Carnathan (Pat) of Tishomingo; his mother -in-law, Marcell Thomas of Mantachie; nine grandchildren, Samantha Hall (Josh), Shanna Wagster (Drew), Stephanie Cook (Seth), Shayla Wilson, Wade Williams, Rusty Plaxico, Skyler Plaxico, Tanner Plaxico, and Carter Murphy; seven great grandchildren, Brooklyn Davis, Khloe Hall, Charli Hall, Bristol Wagster, Bryson Wagster, Asher Cook, Levi Cook. He was preceded in death by one brother, Junior Carnathan; a special uncle, Jack Yielding; one niece, Sydney Hall; one great grandchild, Zoey Hall; one nephew, Jacob West; and his parents. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Norris Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday, November 1, from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.