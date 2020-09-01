Houston- James William Carnathan, 68, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home in Houston. Mr. Carnathan was born August 12, 1952 in Greenwood, MS to Mrs. Mable Linn Carnathan and the late Mr. William Clarence Carnathan. He was a member of McCondy Methodist Church. He enjoyed 4-H, baseball and basketball as a youth, he was an SAE fraternity member at Mississippi State University, Houston Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmer in 1977, State President Mississippi Soybean Association 1984-1985, Soybean Promotion Board member in 1989, served on the Chickasaw County Soil and Water Conservation District Board and Mississippi Farm Bureau Board. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston with Bro. Kevin Lindley officiating. Burial to follow. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his mother, Mable Linn Carnathan of Houston; his wife, Deborah Waller Carnathan of Houston, two daughters, Julie Carnathan Graves (Marshall) of Burke, VA; Karen Martin Cook (Billy) of Houston; one son, Rob Greenleaf Martin (Leigh Anne) of Vernon, AL; one sister, Kay Carnathan Gammill (Neel) of Memphis, TN; five grandchildren, Leigha Evelyn Graves, Steven Cook, Coy Cook, Annah Kate Martin amd Madlyn Palmer Martin; one nephew, Kneeland Bennett Gammill and one niece, Emma Linn Gammill. He was preceded in death by his father, William Clarence Carnathan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McCondy Methodist Church. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
