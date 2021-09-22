Martha Mae Felkins Carnathan, after a long, colorful and rich life of almost 96 years, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2021 in her sleep at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. She had been a resident there for over 7 years. Martha was born in Lee County on December 17, 1925 to the late Walter Felkins and David Ella Waycaster Felkins. She attended Old Union School and married Paul Grady "Pauly" Carnathan on Dec. 6, 1942. He died on Dec. 16, 1976. The two were parents of 5 sons. She lived in this area all her life except for a brief period of time in Texas until, as she said, "the rattlesnakes drove me back to my home in Mississippi". Martha was a hard worker and provider all her life. She was a strong woman, independent and strong willed and always landed on her feet. She worked 18 years at Rockwell International. She loved gardening, growing things, cooking and being with her family as much as possible. She loved dipping a hook in area lakes and streams. A graveside service will celebrate her life at 1:30 PM Friday, September 24, 2021 at Old Union Cemetery west of Shannon with Bro. Ronald Pannell officiating. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to be serving their friends. Martha is survived by her sons; Ted Carnathan (Judy) of Queen City, Tx., David Carnathan (Tensie) of Brewer and Mike Carnathan (Sheila) of Mantachie. a daughter in law, Darnell Carnathan of Belden and Mamaw's numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her second son, Buddy and her baby son, Tim, her parents and her husband, Paul. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
