Peggy (Roebuck) Carnathan, 90, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on July 31, 1931 in Birmingham, AL to parents Isaac Mayfield Roebuck and Ruth (Riley) Roebuck. Peggy obtained her Specialist Degree in education and was a school administrator for the Tupelo Public School System. After retiring from the Tupelo School System she continued her work in education for Mississippi State University, the Mississippi Department of Education and the Nettleton Public School System. She worked well into her eighties. She enjoyed taking care of her pets and working puzzles. She was a member of Nettleton First United Methodist Church. She lived most of her life in the greater Lee County area. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nettleton Cemetery with Rev. Danny Estes officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be assisting the family. She is survived by two nephews, Earnest "Butch" Blanton of Nettleton; Ikey Roebuck (Jennifer) of Saltillo; one niece, Gail Senter (Ralph) of Richmond TX; one special great nephew Jonathan Blanton (Kristiina) of Spring TX; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Riley Roebuck, sister-in-law Nell Roebuck, one sister, Billie Ruth Blanton and one brother -in-law Earnest Blanton, Sr. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Donations can be made to the Nettleton First United Methodist Church Building Fund or Nettleton Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorailfh.com.
