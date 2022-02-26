Willie Sue Carnathan, age 79, passed away at her home on Friday, February 25, 2022. Born on February 26, 1943 in Itawamba County, Sue was the daughter of Carlton and Cleta Faye Jones Gardner. A hard worker with a strong work ethic, she was employed in many capacities over her lifetime. She served as the office manager for the Shelton and Associates for many years. A sweet and caring individual, Sue was greatly loved by everyone who met her. She enjoyed taking care of her pets and spending time with family and friends. Sue leaves behind two children, Jeff Carnathan of Eggville and Tammy Jeffreys (John Mark) of New Albany; four grandchildren, Brooke Redd (Dustin), Cory Eastman (Leah), Bria Carnathan, and Courtney Dillard; sister, Carolyn Gardner; brother, Gary Gardner (Brenda); and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Carnathan; son, Pete Carnathan; grandson, Cody Carnathan; brother, Doyle Gardner; and a sister, Loretta Ferguson. A celebration of Sue's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Grant Sowell officiating. Jason Shelton will deliver a eulogy. Visitation will be 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery Pallbearers will be Jason Shelton, Mike Bell, James Taylor, Wade Truelove, Judge James Moore, and Brad Morris.
