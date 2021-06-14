Faye Carnell, 79, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 1, 1941, in New Albany, the daughter of Roscoe and Evelyn Renfrow Edwards. Mrs. Carnell was a member of Northside Baptist Church and was a housewife, who enjoyed her time with her family and tending her flowers. She was the widow of Chester Carnell. A graveside service will be held today at 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Memorial Park with Brother Michael Baker, officiating. Survivors include two sons, Greg Carnell (Sandra) of New Albany; Chris Carnell (Lesia) of Hickory Flat; daughter, Sharon Harris (David) of New Albany; two brothers, Jimmy Edwards of New Albany, and Hugh Edwards of Ripley; three sisters, Carolyn Davis of Pontotoc, Marie Baker of Greenville, and Ruth Northcutt of Savannah, TN; six grandchildren, Meagan Waldrip (Mike), Tyler Hendrix, Zach Carnell (Jessie), Tyler Reed (Taylor), Trey Reed (Hope), and Noah Carnell; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Mike Edwards; and three sisters, Mary Lou Hatley, Katherine Allison, and Marilyn Hunter. Condolences may be left at GlenfieldFuneralHome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.