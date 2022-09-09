Mae Carodine age 76 was born September 27th, 1945, to the late Ira Thomas, Sr and Faye Willie Thomas Morrow in Blue Mountain, MS. She departed this life Monday, September 5, 2022, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late John Carodine. She attended Terry Street Church of Christ and was a faithful member there until her passing. She started her career working at Roselawn Nursing Home in New Albany, MS. She later accepted a position as a CNA at Ripley Manor where she worked for 19 years. She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters: Marcilla Elliott (Raymond) of Blue Mountain, MS and Cher Jackson (Demarbiex) of Ripley MS; two sons Calvin Carodine (Yolanda) of New Albany, MS and Anthony Carodine of Ripley, MS. Five brothers; James Morrow (Denise) of Flint Michigan, Thomas Morrow (Frances) of Laconia, TN, Joe Thomas (Ella) of Moscow, TN, Stanley Thomas (Martha) of Blue Spring, MS and Curtis Thomas (Shiree) of Blue Mountain, MS; two sisters; Arlene Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia and Judy Rutherford (Donnell) of Cotton Plant, MS. Thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Two very special friends: Shenette Nellum and Amy McKenzie as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 12p-5p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS with the family present from 4p-5p. Funeral Service will be Sunday, September 11, 2022, 2p at Terry Street Church of Christ, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfunealhome.com.
