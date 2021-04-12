Ora Carothers, 63, passed away Tuesday, April 06, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Graveside . Services will be on Friday April 16, 2021 12:00 Noon at Yocona Cemetery in Taylor. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.